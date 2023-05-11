IPL 2023: 'India Cap Not Far Away From Rinku Singh's Head,' Says Harbhajan Singh

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that the India call-up is around the corner for Kolkata Knight Riders’ rising star Rinku Singh. In the ongoing season of IPL, Rinku has made a big name for himself by playing a couple of match-winning knocks for KKR, including hitting five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans to script a memorable win for his team. The Uttar Pradesh batter has now become a household name in India as people get highly inspired by his journey.

KKR have invested in Rinku over the years and backed him to be their future superstar and now this season they are getting dividends from it. The southpaw has been in tremendous form and is touted as the next big finisher in Indian Premier League. The 25-year-old has slammed 337 runs in 11 matches this season thus far at a sublime average of 56.17, while it’s his strike rate - 151.12 which has made him a talking point this season.

Rinku is getting big support from the KKR fans this season as the Eden Gardens crowd cheered loudly for him during the PBKS clash when he was entering in the middle and the batter didn’t disappoint anybody and hit the winning four in the final ball.

Harbhajan, who has played for KKR in the past, talked highly of Rinky and said his journey is a life lesson and inspirational for all young kids.

“That India cap is not far away from Rinku’s head. He’s such an inspirational player. He’s run all the hard yards and worked very hard to get to where he is today. Full credit to him for having that belief in himself. His journey is a life lesson and all young kids should learn from him," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

Another veteran cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who is a stalwart for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, hailed Rinku’s ability to shift gears

“Rinku Singh has that maturity. His footwork is very good and he looks to rotate strikes as well. Rinku knows how to convert his form into good knocks and also knows when to shift gears. He is capable of hitting big shots as well," said Kaif.