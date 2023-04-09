'Rinku Singh or MS Dhoni?': KKR's Million-Dollar Tweet, Sachin-Sehwag React; Shreyas Iyer Can't Keep Calm

Rinku Singh provided Kolkata Knight Riders fans with a moment of a lifetime as the 25-year-old smashed five sixes in a row to seal a thrilling comeback victory for KKR against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, April 9.

Needing 29 runs to win, Rinku sent social media into a frenzy with his five consecutive sixes as the entire nation celebrated Singh’s one-man show.

Kolkata Knight Riders later came up with an epic comparison between MS Dhoni and Rinku Singh, reminding fans of Dhoni’s immortal six which helped India win the ODI World Cup in 2011.

From Nearly Becoming a Sweeper to IPL Glory, The Extraordinary Rise of Rinku Singh

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Dinesh Karthik, Ben Stokes and many other cricketers of past and present hailed Rinku, whereas KKR’s captain Shreyas Iyer, who had been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injury came up with a memorable celebration as he enjoyed the victory at his home.

Check how fans and cricketers reacted to Rinku Singh’s sensational five-sixes finish:

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh’s mind-boggling finish was enough to win him the Player of the Match award, as he helped KKR seal a last-ball victory with 5 straight sixes!

The 25-year-old from Aligarh smashed an unbeaten knock of 48 runs, taking KKR over the line after Venkatesh Iyer smashed 83 from 40 balls, the skipper Nitish Rana also contributed 45 from 29 balls.

Just when it appeared that KKR were returning back in the game disaster struck as Rashid Khan collected the first hat-trick of IPL 2023, taking the wickets of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur.

Earlier Vijay Shankar had also smashed three sixes in the final over of Gujarat Titans’ inning, taking Shardul to the cleaners but it was no match for what Rinku Singh did to Yash Dayal.

