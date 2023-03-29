Indian Premier League 2023 is all set to take centerstage on March 31 as defending champions Gujarat Giants will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. The cash-rich league will be in the spotlight for the next two months as it will be crucial for every player considering it’s a World Cup year. The youngsters will look to make a case for themselves while the senior players have a task to manage their workload.

Meanwhile, several mega cricketers will miss the IPL 2023 owing to injuries as the franchises have to make some extra efforts to fill up the big shoes.

Here is the list of star cricketers who will be missing the upcoming season of IPL

Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant sustained multiple injuries last year during the car incident as he still on the road to recovery and expected to miss competitive cricket this year. Pant has been an integral part of Delhi’s set-up for the past many years and apart from his captaincy, the franchise will also miss his services as a middle-order batter and wicketkeeper. DC have announced David Warner as the interim captain of the franchise as head coach Ricky Ponting has suggested that he will try to bring Pant into the dugout for a few matches to support the team.

Jasprit Bumrah

The premier India pacer has been out of competitive cricket for almost six months now and he will also miss the IPL 2023 which is a massive blow for Mumbai Indians. He underwent back surgery which ruled him out of the upcoming season. Bumrah has led MI pace attack in the past few years after Lasith Malinga’s retirement. In his absence, the onus will be on English pacer Jofra Archer to get the job done for the side.

Shreyas Iyer

The back injury of Shreyas Iyer has forced Kolkata Knight Riders to rework their plans as they have named Nitish Rana as the interim captain. Iyer is expected to undergo back surgery which will rule him out of competitive cricket for more than two months. With ODI World Cup being the top priority, Iyer doesn’t want to take any risk with his back injury but it’s a massive blow for KKR who signed him for a whopping INR 12.25 last season to lead the franchise.

Jonny Bairstow

The English wicketkeeper batter was denied NOC by the England and Wales Cricket Board for the upcoming IPL 2023 campaign. Punjab Kings have moved quickly to acquire Matthew Short as Bairstow’s replacement for the IPL 2023 season. Bairstow had undergone surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle in October and the Englishman was expected to return to full fitness in a couple of weeks’ time. However, the 16th edition of IPL which is set to kick start on March 31 came too soon for the swashbuckling batter.

Prasidh Krishna

The Rajasthan Royals pacer’s longstanding struggles with his back and has been ruled him out of the upcoming season. Krishna, who last played a competitive game in August 2022, has been undergoing rehabilitation for a stress fracture. RR have picked Sandeep Sharma as a replacement for Krishna. Sandeep has played 104 IPL matches so far and picked up 114 wickets with an economy rate of 7.77.

Rajat Patidar

The Madhya Pradesh batter made a big name for himself in IPL last season with a sensational century in the eliminator. The talented batter scored 333 runs in 8 matches at a sublime average of 55.50. However, Patidar set to miss the initial phase of the IPL 2023. The middle-order batter is nursing a heel injury and is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Josh Hazlewood

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood who was recently ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is expected to miss the first half of IPL. The premier paceman missed the India Tests due to Achilles tendonitis. Though he is on the road to recovery, his condition will be closely monitored. He led the RCB pace attack last year and claimed 20 wickets in 12 matches.

Kyle Jamieson

Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson is set to undergo back surgery following the recurrence of an injury that had forced him to miss competitive cricket for more than nine months. He will miss the Indian Premier League once again which is a big blow for CSK who signed him for INR 1 crore to fill up the overseas pacer’s slot. Meanwhile, the four-time champions have signed South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala as a replacement for New Zealand paceman.

Mukesh Choudhary

Chennai Super Kings’ young pacer Mukesh Choudhary who was the key bowler for them last season is expected to miss IPL 2023. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that the franchise isn’t hoping for the young pacer’s speedy recovery and getting back to business any sooner. “We are waiting on Mukesh but we do not have much hope. He was one of our bowling mainstays last year. It will be unfortunate if he misses out," Viswanathan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

