IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Becomes 2nd Indian After Virat Kohli to Score 11000 T20 Runs

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma achieved a massive feat with the bat as he returned to form with a sublime half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Rohit joined the elite list of cricketers to score 11000 runs in T20 cricket. The swashbuckling opener achieved the feat in a do-or-die clash versus Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium as he became the second Indian after Virat Kohli to do so.

Most Runs in Men’s T20

Chris Gayle - 14562 runs

Shoaib Malik - 12528 runs

Kieron Pollard - 12175 runs

Virat Kohli - 11864 runs

David Warner - 11609 runs

Aaron Finch - 11392 runs

Rohit Sharma - 11016 runs

The MI skipper started the match 40 runs short of the 11k mark and he didn’t waste much time to achieve the massive feat and became the 7th batter to join the elite list.

Meanwhile, the Hitman also scored his second half-century of the season in the must-win clash for MI. It was a lucky day for him as he got dropped twice but the luck ran out in the 14th over as Rohit was dismissed for 56. He smashed 8 fours and a six before Nitish Reddy took his catch off Mayank Dagar’s bowling.

Rohit and Co. need to win this match by a big margin and hope that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) either lose their match or have a no-result in their encounter with Gujarat Titans in Bangalore in the second match of the day.

Earlier, Unheralded Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal nailed his yorkers consistently at the death as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 200 for 5.

With one eye on Bengaluru weather where RCB taken on Gujarat Titans, Madhwal’s four-wicket haul ensured that SRH ended with at least 15 short of what could be considered a par-score on a fat Wankhede track.

This was after a century opening stand between seasoned opener Mayank Agarwal (83 off 45 balls) and rookie Vivrant Sharma (69 off 47 balls) threatened to take the game away, in the IPL here on Sunday.

Rohit suggested at the toss that conditions and nature of the pitch prompted him to opt to field first. He said his team is not worrying too much about the Playoffs spot and is concentrating on playing well.

“(Going by) Just the nature of the pitch and because we’re comfortable chasing. The pitch is a bit dry, it’ll get easier to bat as the sun sets. We just want to win, not how or by how much even though a lot of things are involved. We aren’t thinking too far ahead. We’re quite familiar with the conditions, guys have responded well. At the end of the day, you just have to play well," Rohit said at the toss.