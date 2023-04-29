'If Rohit Sharma Says I Need a Break Then..': Mark Boucher's Stern Reply on Sunil Gavaskar's Remark

Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher was quizzed about Rohit Sharma’s availability in the upcoming matches of IPL 2023 after legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar suggested that the MI skipper should take a break to manage his workload considering the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

Ahead of the five-time IPL champs’ clash against second-placed Rajasthan Royals, Boucher was quizzed whether Rohit has asked him to take a break, but the Proteas legend insisted that the 34-year-old hasn’t asked to be rested, and if he does so, then they will look into the matter.

Rohit has featured regularly for Mumbai, and since the franchise are currently in eighth place in IPL 2023 points table needing a lot of work to break into the top four, it’s highly unlikely that they would rest one of their key players.

When quizzed about the same in his pre-match press conference ahead of Mumbai’s match against Rajasthan on Sunday, Boucher shared his thoughts on the matter.

“No, I don’t think he should take rest. That’s not my call to make. Obviously, we want Rohit playing, because he’s a very good player, and a leader as well, said the MI coach.

“If it is the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says that you know, I need a bit of a break’ then yes, we will address that, and I will consider that. He hasn’t done that. So yes at the moment, if he is available to play, he will play," Boucher added.

The World Test Championship final will be played in London at the Oval from June 7-11 and the Indian players won’t get too much rest given the ongoing IPL scheduled, thus Gavaskar felt that Rohit should consider taking a break.

The ‘Hitman’ hasn’t had the best of seasons with the bat, having scored he’s managed to score just 181 runs in 7 innings, with Gavaskar saying that the Mumbai Indians skipper has looked a bit ‘preoccupied’.

Boucher also answered the million-dollar question regarding Jofra Archer’s availability, and whether he’d travelled to Belgium for the minor surgery. Earlier, the Englishman had lashed out at Twitter appearing to deny reports of him travelling to Belgium for the surgery.

“Yes, he was (in Belgium for surgery). I believe it was a minor surgery. I think he went for a day. As far as I know, Jof is available for selection," added Boucher.

