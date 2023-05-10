'Thoda Zyada Nahi Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma's Dismissal Against RCB Questioned by Mohammad Kaif, Munaf Patel

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma’s lean patch with the bat continued as the 36-year-old managed to score just 7 runs before being dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga during the IPL 2023 match between MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 9.

After the match however, former Indian cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Munaf Patel questioned Rohit’s dismissal with the latter citing the 3-metre rule.

Kaif was also displeased with the DRS call during MI’s six-wicket win over RCB.

Needing 200 to win, Ishan Kishan and Rohit came out to commence the chance and while the former looked in good touch, the skipper’s stay at the crease was ended abruptly by Hasaranga.

The incident took place on the last ball of the fifth over of Mumbai’s inning. Rohit tried to play a shot towards the leg side but was trapped by Hasaranga who made a huge appeal.

The on-field umpire was not convinced and so RCB skipper Faf du Plessis took the DRS review and Ultra Edge confirmed no bat was involved. After the replays confirmed three reds, Rohit walked back to the dugout in disarray.

Kaif however tweeted a picture of Rohit being well outside his crease when the ball impacted with his pads and questioned the manner of the dismissal.

“Hello DRS, yeh thoda jyada nahi ho gaya? How can this be lbw?," read Kaif’s tweet.

Munaf, who had previously played for MI also raised a similar concern citing the 3-metre rule.

“Lagta he ab DRS b DRS hona chahye, Unlucky #RohitSharma Kya bolti public, ye Out he ya nai ??" read Patel’s tweet.

According to Appendix D of IPL’s playing conditions, during a DRS review regarding a not-out call, when the point of first interception is 300cm (3m) or more from the stump, the on-field batter shall remain not-out.

Nonetheless, Mumbai Indians would go on to win the match courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics as he smashed 83 runs to help his side pull away with a commanding win and break into the top four of IPL 2023 points table.

