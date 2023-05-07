'I’ll Not Even Play Him in XI if I was MI Captain': 83 World Cup Winner’s Brutal Dig at Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma isn’t having a great time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The top-order is struggling big time, having scored just 184 runs in 10 games and averaging only 18. In fact, this is the second consecutive season in which Rohit has an average of below 20. In 2021, he amassed 268 runs in 14 games at an average of 19 without any 50-plus score while his team finished 10th on the points table.

On Saturday, he set a bizarre record – registering the most number of ducks in IPL history. He walked out at number 3 against CSK and fell prey to his counterpart’s tactics in no time. While Dhoni stood close to the stumps, Rohit looked to play the lap shot against the slower one from Deepak Chahar. The MI captain didn’t connect t well and ended up getting caught by Ravindra Jadeja.

Advertisement

IPL 2023: DC’s Salt Douses Fiery RCB

It was the second consecutive duck for Rohit this season. Surprisingly, he has scored just 5 runs in the last 4 innings. Reacting to his weird dismissal, former India batter K Srikkanth, who is a part of the Star Sports Commentary panel, called Rohit ‘No Hit Sharma’ on air.

“Rohit Sharma should change his name to ‘NO HIT SHARMA’, I will not even play him in XI if I was Captain of MI," Srikkanth said while commentating.

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals Activate Party Pooper Mode

Advertisement

MI had a horrible outing against CSK on Saturday. After losing their top three within the powerplay, Nehal Wadhera tried steering the innings with his maiden fifty but it didn’t suffice. Mumbai were restricted to 139 for 8 with Matheesha Pathirana picking up a three-wicket haul. In reply, Devon Conway top-scored with 44 while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube made some notable contributions to help CSK win by 6 wickets and 20 balls to spare.

The victory took CSK to the second spot on the table with 13 points while MI are struggling at sixth spot with 10 points.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here