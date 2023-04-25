IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Elects to Bowl Against Gujarat Titans, Jofra Archer Misses Out For Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. In a big-ticket clash, Rohit guessed the flip of the coin right and he straightaway chose to field first on the red soil against the defending champions.

Mumbai Indians made a couple of changes in their XI as Kumar Kartikeya and Riley Meredith got chances in the side in place of Hrithik Shokeen and Jofra Archer. The absence of Archer is a big concern for Mumbai as he has only played two matches this season including their last game against Punjab Kings but Rohit said that he is unwell for Gujrat Titans clash at the toss.

While Gujarat Titans started with three overseas players as Joshua Little is expected to play as an impact player in the second innings.

“We are gonna bowl first. We saw the pitch yesterday, it was hard. They put a lot of water there. Want to make best use of the conditions since we think there’s going to be a bit of moisture. Start well early on and see where the game is heading. Games like that happen (loss against PBSK), we made some errors and we accepted that in the changing room. It’s important how you come back from that situation and what you’re going to plan for the next few games, that’s quite critical. We had a good chat and hopefully we can turn things around. We’ve got 2 changes - Hrithik Shokeen misses out from the last game. Kumar Kartikeya is going to play. Jofra is not well. Riley Meredith is back," Rohit said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Hardik said that he is impressed with his team’s never give up attitude which they displayed in the clash against Lucknow.

“It (pitch) looks good, looks watery. It has been a belter though. The way we fought back, the last game we won but LSG dominated for 36 overs. Credit to the boys the way we came back. We showed what is never give up. Luck was on our side. We are playing the same team. Josh Little comes back for someone, that’s it," Hardik added.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Gujarat Titans subs: Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Mumbai Indians subs: Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier

