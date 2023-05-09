IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Elects to Bowl Against RCB at Wankhede, Chris Jordan Makes His MI Debut

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League match on Tuesday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The winner of the high-octane clash will automatically move to the third spot in the points table which put pressure on both teams to bring their A-game to the table.

Mumbai Indians made a big change in their XI as Jofra Archer who has been ruled out of the season was replaced by Chris Jordan who has also played for RCB in the past.

While Faf du Plessis’ side included Vijaykumar Vyshak as Karn Sharma missed out after an expensive outing against Delhi Capitals.

MI skipper Rohit said that it looks like a typical Wankhede pitch and will try to chase down the target once again.

“We are going to bowl first. It’s been good for us, we have chased down targets here, it’s a good pitch. Looks like a typical Mumbai pitch with even grass covering and also a few patches. Not sure how it’s going to play, but we are hoping for the best. We understand the importance of this game, but what’s in our control is in our control. We need to play good cricket, rest will take care of itself. Archer is out, we got Jordan, he will make his debut today," Rohit said at the toss.

While RCB skipper also admitted that they would have liked to bat first here but will look to put pressure on the hosts by posting a big total.

“Generally you chase here because of the nature of this ground. Big score always creates the scoreboard pressure. They have a good batting line-up, hopefully we get wickets in their innings. There are a lot of teams in the race for that third and fourth spot, we need to play good cricket. One change for us, Vyshak comes in for Karn Sharma," he added.

Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bangalore Subs: Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

Mumbai Indians Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal

