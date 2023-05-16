IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma-led MI to Bowl First, Naveen-ul-Haq and Deepak Hooda Return for LSG

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Krunal Pandya’s Lucknow Super Giants. Rohit made just 1 change to his playing XI, with Tilak Varma still unfit, whereas, Krunal made a handful of changes to his LSG side, Kyle Mayers was dropped, Naveen-ul-Haq and Deepak Hooda came in, Avesh Khan was also benched.

Rohit touched upon why he elected to bowl, revealing that he wanted to cash in on his side’s strength while chasing, and revealed his team combination as they went with four seamers and two spinners.

“We are gonna bowl first. We know what to expect from the pitch, looks like a good track but not sure how it is gonna play, so better to have a score in front of us. We are up for the challenge. Even the seamers here have been quite effective here, so we got 4 seamers and 2 spinners. Every game is important and anyone can beat anyone on a particular day. We made one change. We have an offie coming in for the left-arm spinner," said Rohit during toss.

Krunal on the other hand stated that he would have wanted to bat first, and revealing that his side had no more injury concerns, but, he still made 3 changes to his side.

“It’s a good toss to lose. We would have batted first as well. Every game in IPL is important and there are quite a few changes. Naveen and Deepak Hooda in, Kyle Mayers and Avesh Khan out. There is one more change as well, can’t quite remember it. Everyone is fit and raring to go," said Pandya.

Talking about the impact subs for both sides, LSG list included the likes of Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak whereas, for Mumbai Indians, Ramandeep Singh , Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal made up the list of impact subs.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan