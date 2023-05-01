'Big Shoes to Fill, Pollard for So Many Years..': Rohit Sharma's Verdict on Tim David Being Kieron's Successor

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was a happy man after Tim David’s last over heroics including 3 sixes in a row helped the five-time IPL champions beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday in what was the 1000th match in IPL history. Rohit was quizzed about David being Kieron Pollard’s successor for Mumbai Indians after the Australian batter smashed 45 runs in just 14 balls to help MI plot a miraculous escape.

Rohit celebrated his 36th birthday, he shared a joke with Harsha Bhogle in the post-match presentation ceremony about turning 35 and not 36, and it was his 150th match as a captain in IPL.

An eventful day, and an eventful match it was indeed, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 124 in 62 balls helping Rajasthan Royals score 212/7 after which Cameron Green hit 44 runs in 26 balls, Suryakumar Yadav also contributed 55 in 29 before David smashed three sixes in the first three balls of Jason Holder’s over.

Rohit didn’t exactly answer Bhogle’s million-dollar question when quizzed about David being the next Pollard but he did say that it was some big shoes to fill.

“Big shoes to fill, Polly for so many years won us so many championships. But Tim has so much ability and power. In the back end, having that power keeps the bowler thinking," said Rohit.

He also lavished praise on Jaiswal, who won the Player of the Match award, and said that he hoped the 21-year-old would continue to perform on the biggest stage.

“I watched him last year, this year he has taken his game to a new level. I asked him where all that power is coming from, he says he is spending time at the gym, he’s timing them really well. Good for him, good for Indian cricket and good for RR as well," added the ‘Hitman’.

With the injury to Jofra Archer, Rohit has been forced to make plenty of changes but he insisted that it was the demand of the sport to play according to the opposition and the conditions.

“It is difficult as a captain, but unfortunately you have to play the conditions and the opposition. We want to be flexible as a team and guys need to be ready for it. Jofra has had a massive injury and didn’t play for a long, long time. Bowlers need practice and rhythm, and we saw good pace from him today. SKY obviously we knew a knock like today was round the corner," stated the MI skipper further.

