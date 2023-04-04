IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Star Batter Ruled Out of Entire Season with Injury

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were dealt with a massive blow with young batter Rajat Patidar getting ruled out with an Achilles Heel injury. The coaches and the team management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat, the franchise said.

“Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process," RCB’s tweet read.

“The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet," it added.

The team suffered the blow after a blistering start to their IPL 2023 campaign against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. It turned out to be a terrific homecoming for RCB as they thrashed the 5-time champions by 8 wickets.

Prior to the beginning of the season, an ESPN Cricinfo report had stated that Patidar would miss out on the first half of the tournament and the call will be taken later, depending upon his recovery. But on Tuesday, the franchise finally released a statement, clearing the air.

The Madhya Pradesh batter burst into the scene last year, scoring a match-winning hundred against the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. Patidar wasn’t a part of the RCB camp initially as he went unsold in the mega players’ auction. However, he came in as a replacement for wicketkeeper-batter Lunvith Sisodia who was ruled out due to an injury.

Patidar smashed a rollicking hundred in the eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants which was also the fastest ton by an Indian in tournament history. He went on to score a half-century in the second qualifier but his knock went in vain as RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals and were ultimately knocked out.

The 29-year-old ended season with 333 runs, being the third-highest run-getter for RCB after Du Plessis and Kohli. His IPL exploits, followed by a commendable return in a title-winning Ranji trophy campaign, earned him a maiden India call-up last year.

