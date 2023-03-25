IPL 2023: Major Blow to RCB as Star Batter Likely to Miss First Half of the Tournament Due to Injury - Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have dealt another injury scare ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with Rajat Patidar set to miss the initial phase of the tournament. The Madhya Pradesh is nursing a heel injury and is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Patidar has been advised to rest for the next three weeks until the MRI scans decide on his participation in the latter half of the tournament. It has also been learned that Rajat suffered the injury prior to joining the RCB camp. He will need a clearance from the NCA before linking up with the squad.

Patidar’s absence will force the RCB management to rejig their top order. Earlier, director of cricket operations Mike Hesson had said that Kohli will continue to open with skipper Faf du Plessis and Patidar walking out at No. 3. However, the injury could lead to a change in the line-up.

Advertisement

Patidar wasn’t a part of the RCB camp initially as he went unsold in the mega players’ auction. However, he came in as a replacement for wicketkeeper-batter Lunvith Sisodia who was ruled out due to an injury.

Patidar announced his arrival with a rollicking hundred in the eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants which was also the fastest ton by an Indian in tournament history. He went on to score a half-century in the second qualifier but his knock went in vain as RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals and were ultimately knocked out.

The 29-year-old ended season with 333 runs, being the third-highest run-getter for RCB after Du Plessis and Kohli. His IPL exploits, followed by a commendable return in a title-winning Ranji trophy campaign, earned him a maiden India call-up last year.

But Patidar’s unavailability isn’t the only concern RCB is dealing with. The question also looms over the participation of star Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood who was recently ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Achilles tendonitis after missing out on the first two Tests. Though he is on the road to recovery, his condition will be closely monitored.

Get the latest Cricket News here