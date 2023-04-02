IPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: RCB vs MI Probable XI, Head to Head Record

IPL 2023, RCB vs MI Probable XIs: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Indian Premier League (IPL) preparations suffered a massive blow after their ace pacer Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the first half of the season. The Australia fast bowler, who is currently suffering from an Achilles heel injury, will reportedly miss Bangalore’s first seven matches of IPL 2023. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will also be unable to feature in Bangalore’s season opener. In their opening contest of the 16th edition of IPL, Bangalore will be facing five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 2. The IPL 2023 fixture between Bangalore and Mumbai will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians will look to forget their last season’s poor performance as soon as possible. The Rohit Sharma-led side finished their IPL 2022 campaign at the bottom of the points table.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be played Sunday, April 2.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Check Out RCB vs MI Probable XIs

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Shams Mulani, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff

RCB vs MI Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad For IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav

Mumbai Indians Full Squad For IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

