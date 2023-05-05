Trends :Vijay ShankarGT VS LSG Dream11RR VS SRH Dream11GT VS LSG Pitch ReportRR VS SRH Pitch Report
Home » Cricket Home » 'Good to See that He has Worked a lot': RP Singh Picks Youngster Who Can 'be Next Shami' of Team India

'Good to See that He has Worked a lot': RP Singh Picks Youngster Who Can 'be Next Shami' of Team India

RP Singh heaped praise on Siraj and said the Hyderabad speedster has worked a lot on his fitness and technique and is reaping the results

Advertisement

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 13:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Former India fast-bowler Rudra Pratap Singh
Former India fast-bowler Rudra Pratap Singh

Mohammad Siraj has been breathing fire in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He has been the most successful bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and also the highest wicket-taker of the season. He has scalped 17 wickets in 9 games and also holds the Purple Cap.

Not just the current IPL season but Siraj has been enjoying a great run in international cricket as well. It’s not a hidden fact how he led the team’s attack in Australia a couple of years when the senior players kept on getting ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. And since then, there has been no looking back for the Hyderabad bowler.

ALSO READ | ICC World Cup 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium Likely to Host India vs Pakistan Clash - Report

Advertisement

In ODIs, he has turned into a reckoning force for Team India. In the 20 games he played since June 2022, he picked 38 wickets at just 19. 24 of those wickets came with the new ball at an economy rate of just 4.38. He recently jumped up to the No. 1 spot on the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings for bowlers. His success in the 50-over format paved his way to the T20Is where he picked six wickets in the New Zealand series last year.

Former India pacer and world cup-winner, RP Singh heaped praise on Siraj’s meteoric rise in international cricket. During a select media interaction, the former said the Hyderabad speedster has worked a lot on his fitness and technique and is reaping the results.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul Most Likely to Be Out of WTC Final; Speculations Over Extent of Injury Continues

RELATED NEWS

 “I have been following Siraj for a long time now. When he joined the Indian team, his graph was really high, and then slowly it started falling. But it is good to see that he has worked on a lot of things this time, fitness is a major point. Now if you look at the technical bit, he has worked a lot on his wrist position and follow through for which he is getting the ball top to bounce better and is also bowling stump-to-stump," RP Singh was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

When asked if Siraj can replace an injured Jasprit Bumrah, RP said, “Of course, he can be a replacement for Bumrah. In fact, I feel, if his graph continues to increase he can be the next Mohammed Shami," he said.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

first published: May 05, 2023, 13:39 IST
last updated: May 05, 2023, 13:41 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week