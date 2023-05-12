IPL 2023: RR's Jos Buttler Guilty Of Breaching IPL Code Of Conduct, Fined 10 Percent of Match Fee

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Jos Buttler has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Code of Conduct breach during match number 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

“Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler has been fined 10 Percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11.

“Mr. Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," read an IPL media advisory.

Level 1 offences under the IPL Code of Conduct usually relate to abuse of cricket equipment or clothing or ground fixtures and fittings; showing dissent at an umpire’s decision by action or verbal abuse; using language that is obscene, offensive or insulting and/or the making of an obscene gesture and engaging in excessive appealing or point or gesture towards the pavilion/dressing room sheds in an aggressive manner, or to behave aggressively or derisively towards either batter, upon the dismissal of a batter.

Even though it was not specified what Buttler’s misconduct was but it is understood that his reaction to being run-out may have had something to do with it.

Buttler was involved in a terrible mix-up with Jaiswal as the Indian opener kept on running despite his England batsman raising his hand to signal his reluctance to go for that early single. In the end, Buttler decided to run and was caught short by Andre Russell’s direct hit.

Jaiswal ended up smashing the fastest fifty ikn the history of the IPL with the help of seven fours and three sixes from just 13 balls to help Royals win the game by nine wickets. Jaiswal was sparkling in his strokeplay, combining bravado and fearless approach to hit 13 fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 208.51 to be 98 not out.

Earier, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 4/25 as he overtook Dwayne Broavo to be leading wicket-taker in the IPL.

