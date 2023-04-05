IPL 2023: Ashwin Warns Dhawan with 'Runout' as Cameraman Turns to See Jos Buttler' Reaction

Ravichandran Ashwin gave a stern runout warning to Shikhar Dhawan as the batter appeared to be leaving his crease even before the former bowled his delivery during match number 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Ashwin was winding up in his delivery stride when he noticed Dhawan backing up from the non-striker end as the RR bowler stepped in his tracks to give a ferocious look at the PBKS captain, who was scrambling back into his crease.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Advertisement

Almost immediately and out of compulsion the camera turned towards Jos Buttler.

Fans were reminded of the Mankad controversy, which is what a runout at the non-strikers’ end has become commonly known as, involving Ashwin and Buttler.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

The incident happened in 2019 when Ashwin used to captain the Punjab franchise, known as Kings XI Punjab then.

Advertisement

The rules are simple: The batter is backing up during the delivery to gain an advantage. The bowler, in their delivery stride, dismisses them by rattling the bails without a prior warning. Custodians of the laws of cricket MCC have reaffirmed that a non-striker’s run out while backing up is within the laws of the game. In fact, MCC’s new code of laws has moved the running out of the non-striker (Mankad) from Law 41 - Unfair Play to Law 38 - Run-out.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here