IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan Hits 50th Fifty-plus Score, First as Punjab Kings Captain

Shikhar Dhawan is only the third after David Warner and Virat Kohli, to have 50 fifty-plus scores

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 22:25 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

IPL 2023: PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan (IPL/BCCI)
Shikhar Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 86 off 56 balls to help Punjab Kings (PBKS) reach 197/4 in their 20 over against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Dhawan reached his 50th fifty-plus score with his first half-century as PBKS captain. In fact, he is only the third after David Warner and Virat Kohli, to have reached the landmark.

Dhawan played some well-timed shots to get to his half century in 36 balls.

Dhawan, switched gears effortlessly as he was 30 off 30 balls at one stage playing second fiddle to Prabhsimran. Once his opening partner was dismissed, Dhawan upped the ante as he scored 56 off next 26 balls that he faced.

The Punjab Kings skipper was dropped on 50 and made most of his reprieve as he played the role of sheet anchor, ensuring his team had enough runs on the board with dew setting in. His inning was studded with nine fours and three maximums that came in the second half.

Prabhsimran Singh also smashed his maiden fifty, scoring 60 off 34 balls, before he was dismissed by a stunning catch from Jos Buttler.

Jason Holder was the most successful bowler for RR with figures of 2/29 in four overs.

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published: April 05, 2023, 22:12 IST
last updated: April 05, 2023, 22:25 IST
