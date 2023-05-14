IPL 2023 RR vs RCB, Toss Report: Bangalore Opt to Bat; Rajasthan Royals Bench Trent Bolt

The Rajasthan Royals (RCB) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns in a must-win game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as the race to IPL 2023 Playoffs intensifies. RR stands fifth with 12 points after playing as many games but Bangalore are in a trickier situation. They hold the 7th spot with 10 points and with 3 more games to go, they have a chance to cruise into the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, visiting captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat. As per the team sheets exchanged, RCB have made two changes to the playing XI. South African pacer Wayne Parnell replaces Josh Hazlewood while Michael Bracewell comes in for Hasaranga.

RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Score

“We will have a bat first. The conditions might favor that, looks like a dry wicket. It is very clear from here on for us, that is not a bad thing sometimes. We need to execute better. 3-4 guys are putting their hand up every game, we need a bit more probably to cash in on some good positions. Wins are important, net run rate is not something we can bother about now. I think we crossed that bridge in the last game. Two changes - Parnell coming in for Hazlewood, Bracewell in for Hasaranga," said RCB skipper Faf du Plessis.

RR skipper Sanju Samson said that the hosts have also made a change to their line-up. Fast bowler Trent Boult has been replaced by Australian spinner, Adam Zampa.

“Would have batted first as well. The pressure is on, we are treating this as a semi-final. To be honest, we have had just one flat game against Gujarat, the rest of the games we have played competitive games. There are a few niggles that players carry through the tournament, but the support staff have done a good job managing that. One change for today, Zampa comes in for Boult," said Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson.

Here are the Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.