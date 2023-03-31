Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes His Fastest IPL Fifty, Misses Century by 8 Runs; Fans Call Him 'Future of CSK'

IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes His Fastest IPL Fifty, Misses Century by 8 Runs; Fans Call Him 'Future of CSK'

Ruturaj Gaikwad only narrowly missed his century but smashed his fastest IPL fifty to help CSK put up a total of 178/8 against Gujarat Titans

Advertisement

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 21:48 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed his fastest IPL fifty against Gujarat Titans (CSK Twitter)
Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed his fastest IPL fifty against Gujarat Titans (CSK Twitter)

Ruturaj Gaikwad began his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign on a stunning note as he smashed a fifty in the inaugural match of the season between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

The 26-year-old narrowly missed his century as he fell for 92 runs, but he played a very crucial knock from CSK’s perspective, doing the majority of the scoring for his side.

Gaikwad brought up his fifty in just 23 balls, thus surpassing a personal milestone as he recorded his fastest-ever IPL fifty.

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Score LIVE

RELATED NEWS

The CSK opener was the only batsman who had crossed the 300-run mark for the Yellow Army last season as well. In the first game of IPL 2023, Gaikwad picked up from where he left off.

During his 50-ball stay at the crease, Gaikwad smashed 4 boundaries and nine sixes. He scored 92 with a strike rate of 184, and after the youngster narrowly missed his century, fans were still full of praise for the opener and he was hailed as the ‘future of CSK’.

Check the best reactions after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 92-run inning:

Advertisement

Courtesy of Gaikwad’s hitting, CSK managed to put up a total of 178/7 in 20 overs, the Yellow Army could have gotten to 200 but the opener didn’t get too much support from the other end.

A late cameo from Shivam Dube (19) and the skipper MS Dhoni (14) saw the four-time champs reach a fight-worthy total.

It was a bowling masterclass from the Titans as well, with Mohammed Shami, Rashid, and Alzarri Joseph all getting two wickets each with Little also getting a solitary scalp.

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext, Sports18.com has 4 years of ex...Read More

first published: March 31, 2023, 21:48 IST
last updated: March 31, 2023, 21:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Heads In Pink Bikini As She Shares Sunkissed Photos, Check Out Her Hottest Swimwear Looks

+9PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas With Daughter Malti, Tom Holland, Zendaya Among Global Stars Arrive In Mumbai For NMACC Launch