IPL 2023: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals to Bat First Against CSK, Trent Boult Misses Out With Niggle

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals welcomed Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 26 looking to do the double over CSK. Samson won the toss and elected to bat first against MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army. The Rajasthan Royals skipper revealed that Trent Boult was not available for selection due to a niggle and Adam Zampa walked into the playing XI.

On the other hand, Dhoni said that he would have liked to bowl first, and revealed that CSK were going with the playing XI from their last match.

Sanju Samson revealed that he opted to bat given his side’s strengths, they felt a little comfortable while chasing.

“We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR’s 200th game, feels great to be playing for 10 years. Would love to see some pink here today, but it’s yellow and we know that the reason is (smiles). Boult misses out due to a niggle, Zampa is playing in his place," said Samson during the toss.

MS Dhoni said that he was expecting slightly less bounce from the surface and was hoping to build the character of his young pacers.

“This pitch has decent pace but the average bounce is slightly less. We are trying to build characters in our team (bowlers) and make them believe in themselves. Same side for us," said the 41-year-old.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

