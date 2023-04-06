IPL 2023: Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy Inspire KKR to 81-Run Comeback Win Over RCB

Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy and young spinner Suyash Sharma inspired Kolkata Knight Riders to a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore as KKR pick up their first win of IPL 2023 after defeating RCB by 81 runs.

After Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first, RCB bowlers stunned KKR batters as the home side were reduced to 89/5 but a sensational batting display from Shardul and Rinku Singh guided the two-time champs to a fight-worthy total of 204/7.

Royal Challengers Bangalore began their chase of 205 runs really well as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis stitched together a 44-run opening stand however, Sunil Narine drew first blood to get the wickets of Kohli which opened the floodgates and marked the start of RCB’s collapse.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 Match Highlights

From 44/0, the Bengaluru-based franchise slumped to 61/5 and they were dismissed for 123 runs with spinners taking 9 wickets for the first time in IPL history.

David Willey have the Royal Challengers a great start as he dismissed Venkatesh Iyer and Mandeep Singh in successive balls. Singh recorded the unwanted feat of getting dismissed for a staggering 15 times on a duck in IPL.

With all others around him struggling to score, Rahmanullah Gurbaz came flying out of the blocks. The Afghanistan opener scored a fifty, his 57-run inning was laced with 6 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Kolkata Knight Riders appeared to be staring down the barrel but Thakur came to his side’s rescue, as the Indian all-rounder smashed 68 runs in 29 balls. Rinku contributed 46 off 33 balls.

Their partnership guided KKR past the 200-run mark and turn the tide in the home side’s favour.

Virat and Faf began RCB’s chase really well, but once Kohli was sent back to the dugout there was no way back for the visitors.

Du Plessis departed three balls later with Chakravarthy’s weaving his magic, and the Indian spinner would get a four-wicket haul. He rattled RCB’s top order, dismissed Glenn Maxwell, and Harshal Patel, and also got the last wicket of Akash Deep to seal the 81-run victory.

Suyash who made his debut also joined hands with Narine and Chakravarthy, the 19-year-old picked up three wickets to make it a memorable night for him.

