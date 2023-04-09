'One Man Army': Shikhar Dhawan Smashes Unbeaten 99-Run Knock, Fans Want Him Back in Indian Team For ODI World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan played a destructive knock of 99 runs even as those around him struggled, as Punjab Kings suffered a top-order collapse however Dhawan’s knock inspired his side to a total of 143/9 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 9.

Dhawan missed out on a well-deserved century, missing his ton by a solitary run having scored his 99-run inning in 66 balls, including 12 boundaries and 5 sixes, the last of which took his total to 99, on the last ball of the inning.

The 37-year-old’s brilliant knock was applauded by fans on Twitter as Dhawan earned the moniker of ‘One Man Army’, after PBKS were reduced to 78/7, and later 88/9 but Mohit Rathee partnered Dhawan and the duo helped Punjab Kings reach a respectable total.

Check how fans reacted to Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 99-run knock:

Meanwhile talking about the match, Dhawan inspired PBKS to a fight-worthy total after he lost the toss to Aiden Markram and the Kings were invited to bat first.

Last match’s hero Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed on a golden duck by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, debutant Matthew Short was dismissed on 1 by Marco Jansen who also got rid of Jitesh Sharma at 4.

Sam Curran scored 22 runs, he was the second-highest run-getter behind the PBKS skipper, but his stay at the crease was ended by debutant Mayank Markande who picked up a four-wicket haul, giving away just 15 runs on his debut.

Umran Malik later joined the act, the Indian tear-away pacer got two crucial wickets to further rattle the Kings’ batting order.

