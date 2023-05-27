'Shubman is a Kohinoor Diamond': Ex-IND Cricketers Lauds 'Satisfying' Knock of GT Star

Shubman Gill’s fan following skyrocketed on Friday night following his third hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. In a must-win game against Mumbai Indians (MI), he smashed 129 off 60 deliveries to help Gujarat Titans post a mammoth total of 233/3 in 20 overs. His knock included 10 sixes and 7 boundaries as he played at a strike rate of 215.

Gill was struggling to convert good starts into big scores at the beginning of the tournament. However, he found the momentum towards the business end of the season. His whirlwind knock made him only the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli to score more than 800 runs in an IPL season. His 129-run knock bettered Virender Sehwag’s 122 against Chennai Super Kings in the 2014 season as the highest score for a batter in the IPL playoffs.

Speaking about Gill’s ferocious knock, Sehwag showered immense praise on the youngster and termed it an extremely satisfying one.

Advertisement

“Itna to do hazaar ke note ke liye log nahi daude jitna inhone Mumbai Indians ke fielders ko daudaya (Shubman made the MI fielders run more than a common man rushing to get his 2000 Rs currency note exchanged by the bank). He batted brilliantly and I enjoyed it. Gill’s batting was as satisfying as having a cup of tea in winters," Sehwag told Cricbuzz after GT defeated MI by 62 runs.

Meanwhile, former India batter Manoj Tewari also lauded Gill, calling him the ‘Kohinoor Diamond’ of Indian cricket.

“Indian players should carry their good form because we have some big tournaments ahead, including the WTC final and the 50-over world cup at home. I’ve said it before, Shubman is a Kohinoor diamond. He played a flawless innings. I don’t have words to describe his brilliance but I agree with Paaji [Sehwag] that his knock was a refreshing and satisfying one," Tewari told Cricbuzz.

After defeating MI on Friday, the Gujarat Titans cruised into the season finale where they will now face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad.