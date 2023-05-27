'Sometimes We've to Stop Him... I Get Scared': Hardik Reveals What GT Dressing Room Thinks of Gill

Gujarat Titans (GT) cruised into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final after defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) by 62 runs on Friday in Ahmedabad. Young opener Shubman Gill starred with his third century this season, scoring 129 off just 60 balls. His blazing not only scripted a famous win for the defending champions but also helped him surpass Faf du Plessis to become the highest run-getter of IPL 2023.

Gill scored his third century in the last four innings, recording the highest score of the season for any batter and taking his tally to 851 runs in yet another sensational knock. He’s now only the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli and overall fourth in the history of IPL after Jos Buttler and David Warner to score more than 800 runs this year.

After Gujarat’s scintillating win over the five-time champions, Gill had a light-hearted conversation with his captain Hardik Pandya and he opened up about what helped him get back-to-back hundreds lately.

“In the first half of the IPL, I was getting those starts but wasn’t able to convert them. So, I knew, it was about getting that one hundred. And once I get that, it’s all about the mental switch. And then you start thinking differently, playing differently and that’s what, I think, has worked for me," Gill told Hardik Pandya.

Speaking further about his batting style, Shubman said, “When you play too many matches, I feel, things change but you don’t realise. Because you keep trying different things while playing. And if you don’t work on your basics, then you know how cruel this game can be. Three games and if you are not scoring, you feel like, ‘Shit! Where are you in this game?’

“I keep trying to work on my basics. I keep going back to work on my backlift and head position so that there is a habit of me being in a good position and not getting carried away with bad habits," he added.

Responding to Shubman’s remarks, Pandya heaped praise on his teammate and said, “Sometimes we have to stop him because of the amount of batting he does. I get scared. What I’ve been liking is the confidence and the self-belief that you carry. And that’s the talk in the dressing room "

To which, Shubman said, “Before last season, Hardik came to me and said, ‘Play how you want to play. Before joining GT, I felt I was trying to play as someone I wasn’t. And he gave me that confidence to play my way," Gill concluded.

“He deserves all the success and going to be the biggest superstar of India," Hardik said at the end of the video.