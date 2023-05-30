IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Opener Shubman Gill Clinches Orange Cap

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill cliched the Indian Premier League 2023 Orange Cap after a memorable season with the bat. Shubman scored 890 runs in 17 matches at a sublime average of 59.44 in the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league. The 23-year-old made the season his own by hitting four fifties and three centuries.

Shubman scored 39 runs in the final of IPL 2023 but ended up on the losing side as Chennai Super Kings won the rain-affected clash by 5 wickets to lift their fifth IPL title.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Highlights

Shubman was trailing in the Orange Cap race until the Qualifier 2 where he set the stage on fire with a sublime century. The GT opener smashed a sublime 129-run knock against Mumbai Indians and took over Faf du Plessis in the tally. The stylish opener became the second Indian batter to score three centuries in a single IPL season as earlier batting maestro Virat Kohli slammed four tons in the 2016 edition.

However, Gill fell narrowly short of Virat Kohli’s all-time highest-scoring record in IPL history as the Royal Challengers Bangalore talisman had scored an incredible 973 runs for RCB in a single campaign back in 2016.

He also scored back-to-back centuries in the league stage against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 23-year-old was in incredible form ahead of IPL 2023 in the Indian colours and he followed it up in the cash-rich league and ended up as the best batter of the season.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans in Rain-Affected Final to Clinch Fifth IPL Title

While Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis ended second on the list with 730 runs in 14 matches. However, he failed to take his team to the playoffs as once again RCB lacked collective efforts to get over the line. Apart from Faf, Virat Kohli also had an incredible season with the bat as he scored 639 runs in 14 matches which includes two centuries and six half-centuries.

Chennai Super Kings Devon Conway also ended up at the third spot with 672 runs in 16 matches at an average of 51.69. He scored consistently well throughout the season and scored 6 half-centuries.