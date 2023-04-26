IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Terms GT's Win Over MI ‘Best' So Far This Season, Says Team On Right Track

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill has called the team’s dominating 55-run victory against Mumbai Indians their “best win" of IPL 2023. Gill was one of the standout batters for the Titans, who produced a mammoth 207 runs in the home fixture. The Indian opener helped in building the foundation for the run-fest, scoring 56 runs off 34 deliveries. After the match, Gill revealed his thoughts on the crucial victory, featuring in a special interview on Gujarat Titans’ official Twitter page.

“This was our best win, in terms of margin and in terms of the closeness of the game," Gill said.

The 22-year-old spoke about the batting-friendly nature of the Ahmedabad surface, while also praising his bowlers for putting up a lethal show against the star-studded Mumbai batting unit.

“Definitely, it was a good wicket to bat on. Initially, there was something for the bowlers with the new ball but overall it was pretty good. It’s amazing to play on this wicket. There is a bunch of good batters in the team and it’s always a pleasure to share the crease with all of them," Gill said commenting on the pitch at Narendra Modi stadium.

Following Shubman Gill’s explosive show with the bat, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar showed off their power-hitting skills by taking down the struggling Mumbai bowling attack. While Miller smashed 46 runs off 22 deliveries, Manohar scored a quickfire 42 in 21 balls. After their dismissal, Rahul Tewatia came up with a blistering cameo of 20 runs, which consisted of three maximums.

Mumbai Indians failed to get the best out of the batting-friendly surface. According to Gill, their fast bowlers, especially Hardik Pandya and Mohammad Shami, made the task more difficult for the opponent batters. They managed to put pressure by keeping the required rate in check.

It turned out to be beneficial later on with Mumbai batters losing their wickets to Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed and Mohit Sharma while trying to accelerate the innings. Noor wrapped up the game as Gujarat’s highest wicket-taker with three scalps, while Rashid and Mohit each got two under their belts.

Owing to the hosts’ exceptional bowling, Mumbai could only reach 152 runs in 20 overs. Only two batters from the visiting side including Cameron Green and Nehal Wadhera managed to cross the 30-run mark. Wadhera was their highest run-getter as he made 40 off 21 deliveries.

With their monumental victory against Mumbai, Gujarat Titans climbed to the second spot in the IPL table and are currently sitting with 10 points in 7 matches. Chennai Super Kings share the same points but hold the top spot due to their superior net run rate.

