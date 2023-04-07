IPL 2023: Shubman Gill in Top Form...Easy to Bat With Him, Says Wriddhiman Saha

With Wriddhiman Saha at top of the order, Gujarat Titans have managed to crack the powerplay code as the wicketkeeper-batter has given them brisk starts ever since he joined the franchise in the 2022 edition. The right-hander goes after the bowling from word go and allows batters to follow enough cushion to get their eye in. The seasoned campaigner, who has been playing in the IPL since the 2008 season, continues to slip under the radar in the shortest format but has been very effective for the Hardik Pandya-led unit.

Saha is one of the few Indians with 1000 powerplay runs in the IPL and only two – Prithvi Shaw and Virender Sehwag – have a better strike rate than him. For Saha, the plan is simple – attack in the powerplay and give the early advantage to the team.

“If a team gets a good start in the powerplay, chances of getting a big total are brighter. I have been playing with this approach right from my younger days in the shorter format. Teammates and coaches talk to me on those lines and have given me freedom. That’s why I think I have got chances to open for GT and other teams," said Saha in an open media interaction.

In Saha, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, GT have a solid top-order which has an all-round game to counter any opposition. Having Gill at the other end is making life easier for veteran Saha and allowing him to play his natural game.

“Shubman is in top form, for what he has done for the Indian cricket team. It’s easier to bat with him. It makes life easier for the team if top-order does well and contributes. Our approach becomes easier if Shubman remains at the other end and I can play my natural game," said Saha.

The stumper added that success in the powerplay puts the team ahead by “30-40%".

“If a team does well in the powerplay, my individual thought is that team gets ahead by 30-40%. The team which scores say 60 in the powerplay remains ahead. It also gives support to the middle-order and makes it easier for batters to follow. I try to score as many runs possible in the powerplay," said Saha.

It’s just not the powerplay approach which has helped GT during their successful run, but also the depth they enjoy with presence of Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia lower down the order.

“Job of top-order becomes easier because we have a lot of finishers like Hardik, Rahul, Miller and Rashid who have done well last season – scored 20+ in an over and even more than 40 in two overs. If we get a good start, we carry that in the middle order like Sai and Vijay Shankar batted in the last two games. So we never felt that there is more pressure on the lower order. As a team, my approach is to do well in the first six overs," said Saha.

Friendly atmosphere

For Saha, GT camp is one of the best he has been part of. The friendly atmosphere created by both captain and support staff, led by Ashish Nehra, makes it easier for the players to express themselves.

“GT has been one of the best franchises I have been part of. We can share our individual thoughts/goals with anyone in the camp. The coaching staff, especially Ashish bhai, Gary and Vikram bhai, is so friendly and the players too are very friendly. This is the main mantra for our performance in last edition and what we have done this year," said Saha who has also played for KKR, SRH, CSK and KXIP (now Punjab Kings) in the past.

Impact Player rule

Gujarat Titans were forced to use the Impact Player rule during their season opener when Kane Williamson wasn’t fit to bat. Sai Sudharsan came in and did well with a brisk little hand. In the next game, against Delhi Capitals, GT used Vijay Shankar who stitched a crucial partnership with Sai Sudharsan. Saha feels the rule has been more “batsman-oriented" so far and gives the upper hand to chasing teams.

“Earlier there used to be a super-sub. I think this is like that only. I feel it’s very batsman-oriented so far. In one of the games, bowlers have come but more batsman-oriented. Chasing teams I feel have more advantage with this rule. It gives teams an extra option like KKR used a leg-spinner in the last game," said Saha.

