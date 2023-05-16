'Virat Bhai has Been my Idol Since I Started Understanding Cricket': Gill Opens up After Maiden IPL Ton

Shubman Gill added another feather to his cap on Monday night while batting against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 62. He smashed his maiden IPL hundred, helping Gujarat Titans post 188 for 9 in 20 overs amid a dreadful batting collapse. Gill top-scored with 101 off 58 balls, with the help of 13 boundaries and a six.

Gill’s knock shouldered the GT innings which was ravaged by SRH spearhead Bhuveneshwar Kumar. The youngsters batter till the final over, aiding his team set Hyderabad a challenging target. In reply, the Aiden Markram-led side were restricted to 154 for 9 after Mohammed Shami (4/20) and Mohit Sharma (4/28) picked up 4 wickets each.

Shubman Gill bagged the Man of the Match award for his blistering hundred that bailed Gujarat Gujarat out of a precarious situation. Speaking with Star Sports after the game, the young batter said he gets motivated by Virat Kohli and has been idolizing him since childhood.

“When I was 12-13 years old I followed Virat Kohli bhai the most, he has been my idol since I started understanding cricket. I learned a lot from Virat bhai. His batting & passion & commitment motivates me," Gill told Star Sports.

Besides Gill, Sai Sudharsan scored a 36-ball 47, with the help of 6 boundaries and a maximum. But once he lost his wicket to Marco Jansen, Gujarat’s middle and lower batting order fell apart. 9 out of 11 batters scored on single digits with five of them getting out for a duck.

Bhuvneshwar was the wrecker-in-chief, returning figures of 5 for 30 in 4 overs. His victims included Saha, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Gill as well.

The Sunrisers made a breakthrough in the slog overs as the Titans suffered a sudden collapse with just 41 runs coming for the loss of seven wickets. Jansen made a breakthrough in the 15th, breaking a 147-run stand with the wicket of Sudharsan.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya didn’t last long while David Miller perished in the next over. Rahul Tewatia was the next to depart as SRH picked up four wickets in four overs.

Gill, however, went about his business and brought up his century in 56 balls with a single to long-off in the 19th over. But soon after raising his ton, Gill fell in the opening ball of the final over, caught by Abdul Samad off Bhuvneshwar.