WATCH: Shubman Gill's Match-Winning 6 Against RCB Sends Mumbai Indians' Camp into Frenzy

Gujarat Titans ended their league stage campaign in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) with a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. With Mumbai Indians’ playoff fate hanging by thread, Gujarat’s six-wicket victory came as a breather for the Rohit Sharma-led side. The five-time IPL champions reached the playoffs of this season’s IPL after Bangalore were knocked out by Gujarat. Following Shubman Gill’s match-winning shot on Sunday, the Mumbai camp erupted in a jubilant celebration. In a video shared by the Mumbai-based franchise, players can be seen in seventh heaven after securing the final playoffs berth. “Here’s the celebrations of our Mumbai Indians boys. They depicted our reaction after today’s match," the tweet read.

In their last league match of the season, Mumbai Indians got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. All-rounder Cameron Green played a sublime knock of unbeaten 100 as Mumbai reached the target of 201 with two overs to spare. Green walloped eight boundaries and as many sixes to notch up his maiden IPL hundred. “Great stand with Rohit, he’s experienced. Having his leadership at the other end helped. The setup has been great, I’ve been well looked after. No pressure despite the price tag. The intent at the top is important, with Ishan and Rohit above and SKY below me. Pollard has helped with range hitting too. When we had 20 to get, I told SKY to finish it. But with two runs to go, we just trickled over the line," Green said after the game.

The eight-wicket victory helped Mumbai Indians to end their IPL 2023 league stage campaign on a winning note. The triumph, however, did not win them a berth in the playoffs immediately. Mumbai desperately wanted Royal Challengers Bangalore to face a defeat in the second game of the day. Their playoff spot was finally sealed after Gujarat Titans clinched a final-over win against Bangalore.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will be involved in the Eliminator on Wednesday. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier on Tuesday. Both matches will take place in Chennai. The IPL 2023 final will take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.