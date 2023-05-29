Watch: Shubman Gill And Mohammad Shami Play With Raindrops Ahead of IPL 2023 Final

Shubman Gill and Mohammad Shami were captured in a lighter mood after the rain started pouring in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening, playing the spoilsport in the IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

In a clip shared on the official Twitter page of the IPL, the Indian cricketers could be seen involved in a interesting challenge.

They were attempting to catch the raindrops during a pre-match training session at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The rain kept pelting down till midnight with the IPL final getting shifted to the reserve day, May 29.

Due to the inclement weather, the toss forst got delayed in Ahmedabad.

As per the scenario, a full match would have happened if the rain stopped by 9:40 pm local time.

The cut-off time for a five-over game was 12:06 am local time. But when the scene remained unchanged till 11.02 PM, the organisers decided to make use of the reserve day.

The match will be played at the same time (7:30 pm local time) on Monday.

The announcement further said that the fans who purchased the ticket for Sunday’s final can use the same to enter the stadium on the reserve day.

Both Gill and Shami have been key in GT’s exceptional journey to the IPL 2023 final.

Gill was at his devastating best in the last game, playing a game-deciding knock against Mumbai Indians in the second Qualifier. Following his 129-run knock which came in just 60 deliveries, Gill confirmed his place as the highest run-scorer of this IPL, making the Orange Cap to his name.

In his 16 appearances, the Indian opener has racked up 851 runs while smashing three centuries and four half-centuries so far.

Shami also produced an impressive performance the second qualifier against MI.

The veteran pacer scalped the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Nehal Wadhera, sending off both the opposition openers early when Mumbai had to chase down a mammoth 234-run target.

Shami has kept the Purple Cap in his possession with 28 wickets under his belt. Another Gujarat bowler, Rashid Khan, is chasing the Indian pacer in the list with 27 wickets.