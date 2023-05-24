IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Reduces Faf du Plessis' Lead in Orange Cap Race, Mohammed Shami Rules Purple Cap Tally

Chennai Super Kings have reached the final of IPL for the record-extending 10th time with a sensational victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. It was yet another clinical performance from MS Dhoni and Co. at their fortress Chepauk which Hardik Pandya’s Titans failed to breach.

The four-time IPL champions have been producing collective efforts on the field throughout this season as Dhoni managed to resources well despite multiple injury crises in the camp. Young players like Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Mattheesha Pathirana and Shivam Dube flourished under Dhoni’s guidance.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (4-0-18-2) did the star turn for the Super Kings with a brilliant spell during which he strangled the opposition batters to avenge the defeat suffered in the tournament opener. Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana and Deepak Chahar also finished with two wickets each.

The remaining three matches in the IPL 2023 are going to make the race for Orange and Purple Caps very interesting.

Orange Cap

Faf du Plessis continues to lead the Orange Cap race but Shubman Gill has narrowed down the lead with a 42-run knock against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday night. Du Plessis who has already been knocked out of the tournament, scored 730 runs in 14 matches while Shubman is right behind him with 722 runs. The Gujarat Titans opener still has an opportunity to get past the RCB skipper’s tally in the Qualifier 2 which will be played at his favourite venue Ahmedabad.

While Devon Conway also has an outside chance to grab the prestigious cap as he is 105 runs behind Du Plessis’ tally and will look to breach it in the final on May 28.

Purple Cap

Mohammed Shami extends his lead in the Purple Cap tally with one wicket more than his teammate Rashid Khan. With two scalps on Tuesday night in qualifier 1 against CSK, Shami has taken his tally to 26 scalps. While Rashid who had on off-night with the ball at Chepauk claimed only one wicket and is placed second in the Purple Cap race with 25 wickets. CSK’s Tushar Deshpande also has a chance to snatch the cap but for that, he has produced a career-defining performance in the summit clash of IPL 2023.