'Hope Shubman Gill Continues This..': Rohit Expects Young Opener to Shine for India in WTC Final

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma doffed his hat to Shubman Gill after the Gujarat Titans batter single-handedly powered his side to a massive total which proved to be a mountain too steep to climb for MI who had chased the most 200-plus totals in IPL 2023 season so far.

MI’s bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Gill who smashed 129 in 60 balls to propel GT to a total of 233/3 after Rohit had won the toss and he elected to bowl first, given his side’s template of chasing.

When Mumbai came out to chase, Ishan Kishan was already injured, Rohit himself could only score 8 and as many as 7 MI batters failed to score in double digits.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Mumbai Indians Go To The Gunfight With a Knife; Get Shot Point Blank by Gujarat Titans

Suryakumar Yadav was the lone warrior for his side with his blistering knock of 61 in 38 balls but he too couldn’t pull away a miraculous act all alone. Speaking after the 62-run defeat to Gujarat Titans, Rohit appreciated Gill giving due credit where it was deserved, and he also hoped that the youngster would continue his scoring touch against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final as well.

“It was a great total, Shubman batted really well. The wicket was really good. They got 25 extra, and with the batting we had, we were quite positive when we went in. Couldn’t stitch enough partnerships. Green and Surya batted well but we lost our way," said Rohit.

The ‘Hitman’ continued, “We wanted one batter just like how Shubman batted till the end, and you never know - one side is shorter and the wicket was good, anything can happen, credit where it is due, Gujarat played well."

ALSO READ| Shubman Gill, The Heir Apparent, Stages Mutiny And Charts His Way to Supremacy

Advertisement

Kishan didn’t come out to bat and it was just one of those days where everything that could go wrong for MI did go wrong.

“We did not expect that, he had a bit of a concussion, I don’t know how it happened [on Ishan]. We have been talking about adapting to different conditions and different situations. I won’t look into that, we did not play well to win the game," added the 36-year-old.

“Playing this game and qualifying as 3rd gives us a lot of confidence, our batting has been the biggest positive, some of the younger players especially and take it to next season and see what you can do. All the bowling teams have been challenged this season, looking at what happened in the previous game, we had a great performance. Got to give credit to Shubman, he is in great form and I hope he continues that," Rohit stated further drawing positives from the IPL 2023 campaign.