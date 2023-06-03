'Unfair to Compare Shubman Gill to Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli': GT Coach Gary Kirtsen's No-nonsense Verdict

Shubman Gill had a stellar IPL 2023 campaign with Gujarat Titans and the youngster played a key role in helping GT reach a second consecutive IPL final in as many years.

Gill won the IPL 2023 Orange Cap, finishing as the top run-getter in this year’s edition with 890 runs including three centuries to his name. The GT opener proved to be a game-changer, dominating Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians towards the end of the season before falling short against Chennai Super Kings in the final.

While the 23-year-old couldn’t carry Gujarat to their second consecutive IPL title, he has earned plenty of praise from cricketers of past and present.

ALSO READ| WTC Final 2023: India or Australia Which Team Will Win ICC Title if Marquee Clash Ends in Draw?

There are already comparisons being made to some of the greatest ever Indian players, including the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

However, Team India’s ODI World Cup winning coach in 2011, Gary Kirsten, who is also the mentor for GT has shunned those claims, calling it unfair on Gill to be compared to some of the legends of the sport so early in his career.

Kirsten did however go on to say that Gill possesses the right mix to become one of the best players in the world.

“He is a young player who has incredible skill and determination to be one of the best players in the world. It would be unfair to compare him to Sachin and Virat so early in his journey," the veteran coach told Cricbuzz.

Kirsten added, “I believe he has the game to successfully play across all three formats for India. You don’t often see that, these days, particularly as T20 cricket is developing and progressing so fast."

ALSO READ| It Was an Emotional Moment When MS Dhoni Lifted IPL 2023 Title: Yuzvendra Chahal

With the youngster entering his purple patch just ahead of the World Test Championship final, it bodes well for India’s chances to win the coveted ICC title. Quizzed about Gill’s ability to play a decisive role against Australia, Kirtsen backed the youngster to deliver on the big stage.

“Shubman has all the credentials to become a great player for India, across all the formats. Like any player he will be met with challenges and obstacles; how he handles those and keeps progressing will ultimately determine his long-term success. I would encourage him to keep learning and to engage with those who can offer him trusted counsel," the 55-year-old said.