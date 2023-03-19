Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023: Sisanda Magala Joins Chennai Super Kings as Replacement for Kyle Jamieson

IPL 2023: Sisanda Magala Joins Chennai Super Kings as Replacement for Kyle Jamieson

Sisanda Magala has rich experience in the shortest format of the game but has played just 4 T20Is for South Africa

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 21:43 IST

Chennai, India

Chennai Super Kings has signed Sisanda Magala as replacement for Kyle Jamieson (Twitter)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala as a replacement for New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Jamieson, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for INR 1 Crore.

His replacement, Magala, has rich experience in the shortest format of the game. Though he has played just 4 T20Is for South Africa, Magala has a reputation of being a regular wicket-taker in domestic T20 games over the years. He will join CSK at his base price of INR 50 Lakh.

More details awaited…

