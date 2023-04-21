'It Was Like Getting My First Test Run': Sourav Ganguly's Epic Remark After DC Snap Losing Streak

Sourav Ganguly compared Delhi Capitals’ first win in IPL 2023 to his first runs in Test cricket against England all the way back in 1996. David Warner’s side were finally able to snap their five-match losing streak as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets in Delhi on Thursday.

It was a far-from-convincing win over KKR as DC suffered another middle-order collapse after a stunning display from the home side’s bowlers which saw them restrict KKR to a total of 127 runs, although what should have been a swift chase didn’t exactly pan out that way as Nitish Rana and Co made Delhi Capitals toil hard.

Delhi’s Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly was happy with his side’s first win this season, although batting remains a concern for the Capitals feels the former Indian captain.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

“Happy to get off the mark. I was sitting there in the dugout and thinking it was like getting my first Test run (about the pressure to get their first points of the season), 25 years ago. We were on the luckier side today," said Ganguly in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We bowled well before as well this season. But the problem is the batting. We need to go back and look at ourselves and see how we can get better. Spinners bowled well. I know we have not played well and need to find a way to bat better," added Ganguly.

He continued, “We work hard with the boys and get them back in form. Be it Prithvi, Manish, Mitch Marsh. They have been important players and around for a while for their respective teams. We have a day off tomorrow and then fly to Hyderabad, hopefully, it will be a good batting wicket there, it usually is."

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

Earlier in the game, a bowling masterclass in the powerplay saw KKR’s batting line-up fall apart like a house of cards. Only three batsmen from Nitish Rana’s side were able to score in double digits.

Having been reduced to 96/9, KKR still managed to reach triple digits courtesy of Andre Russell’s three sixes in a row against Mukesh Kumar in the final over of the innings.

Advertisement

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

Skipper David Warner has seen his strike rate criticised by many but he was on hand to score another fifty, the Australian opener smashed 57 off 41 balls while Axar Patel battled a groin strain to see his side past the finish line with an unbeaten 19 off 22 balls.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here