IPL 2023: South Africa's Wayne Parnell Set to Replace Reece Topley in RCB Camp - Report

South African Wayne Parnell is set to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The left-arm fast bowler will return to the tournament after having played his last game for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2014, against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Parnell has been signed as a like-for-like replacement for injured Reece Topley in the squad. The English fast bowler had dislocated his shoulder while bowling against Mumbai Indians. He bowled two overs against the five-time champs, picking a crucial wicket of Cameron Green, but he will play no further part this season.

RCB’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed Topley’s exit while speaking to Star Sports during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

“Reece, unfortunately, had to go back home because he has been ruled out of the tournament," Bangar said.

“We tried our best to keep him here, but the treatment and the experts suggest that he is going to be out of action for some time. Hasaranga will arrive for us on the 10th, so depending on the time of his arrival and how he copes with the long flight from New Zealand is something we’ll have to think about," he added.

Topley was roped in by RCB for an amount of RS 1.9 crore. He returned with figures of 2-0-14-1 before sustaining a shoulder injury against MI in the campaign opener last week.

RCB will be Parnell’s third franchise in the IPL. He had represented Delhi Daredevils and now-defunct Pune Warriors India in the past. The South African speedster has played 26 IPL Matches and has picked up as many wickets, averaging almost 27. His best bowling figures are 3 for 27.

Parnell also comes with a vast cricketing experience in the international circuit. He has represented South Africa in 56 T20Is and has scalped 59 wickets at an average of 25.64.

