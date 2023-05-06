'Virat Getting a 100 will be a Great Tribute to Dada': Sreesanth's Massive Statement Ahead of RCB vs DC Clash

Star batter Virat Kohli will be action at his home ground on Saturday evening when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) takes the field against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 49. It is a clash between the 5th and 10th-ranked teams but both of them are coming into the contest on the back of superb victories in low-score affairs. RCB defended 126 against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, defeating the KL Rahul-led side by 18 runs. Whereas Delhi outsmarted Gujarat Titans by 5 runs after setting the reigning champions a 130 target.

The fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will be excited to see the local hero, Virat Kohli, play against the likes of Ishan Sharma and Anrich Nortje on Saturday evening. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, former India pacer S Sreesanth has given a huge statement, leaving fans in a frenzy.

Speaking on Star Sports network, the former India pacer highlighted three interesting aspects of the upcoming game. Sreesanth said it’s going to be a thriller to watch, given the results of the previous encounters RCB and DC played recently.

“The golden match of the IPL. This is going to be very exciting, DC playing RCB," Sreesanth could be heard saying in a video posted by Star Sports Network on Twitter.

“No. 1 point – Virat Kohli vs Warner. It’s going to be a thriller to watch because DC just won a game and RCB are on the verge of making it to the best in the league.

“Point no. 2 for me will be Nortje. I’ll love to see him running in hard and making the RCB batters dance to his tunes," he added.

Sreesanth’s last and final point drew the maximum attention on social media. He said he would love to see Kohli smash a hundred at his home ground and which would be a tribute to Sourav Ganguly, the director of cricket operations at DC.

“The third point is pretty interesting. I would love to see Virat scoring a hundred. It would be a great tribute to Dada. Virat, just go out there and express yourself and win this for RCB," he concluded.

Virat and Ganguly reportedly share a cold relationship ever since he was sacked as the Indian captain in the ODIs. The last time when Delhi faced RCB in Bengaluru, there was a moment when Kohli took a catch to dismiss Aman Hakim Khan and on his way back to his fielding position near the boundary rope, he gave a death stare to Ganguly who was seated at the dugout.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and people came up with unending reactions. And now, Sreesanth’s statement seems to have triggered the netizens once again. Here’s how they reacted.

A victory tonight is likely to take RCB into the top four. And if DC emerge victorious, they will claim the 9th spot with 8 points.

