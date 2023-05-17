IPL 2023: SRH All Out on 40? Virat Kohli Rolls his Arm Days After Saying He'd Bowl Out Opponents

Virat Kohli said that he’d have bowled out Rajasthan Royals on 40 runs had he bowled against the Royals during the RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match earlier this season.

Days after joking about his bowling exploits, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain was seen bowling in the nets for RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a picture of Kohli rolling his arm in the nets along with an interesting caption.

“Right arm quick bowler into the attack!" wrote RCB in the caption of the viral pics.

Earlier, Virat Kohli had jokingly said during RCB’s dressing room celebrations after their 112-run win against Rajasthan Royals that he would have bowled out the opponents on 40.

The Royals eventually were dismissed for 59 runs, in reply to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s daunting target of 172.

It was a day to forget for the inaugural IPL champs and to further rub salt on Sanju Samson’s side and after their defeat, RCB players were seen mocking the Royals.

It will be interesting to see whether Kohli eventually gets to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which would be a rare phenomenon.

RCB need to win both of their remaining games and they have boosted their chances of reaching the playoffs with a massive win over the Royals. Not only did the win helped them beef up their net run rate, it would also give the Bengaluru-based franchise some much needed confidence ahead of two do-or-die fixtures.