IPL 2023: SRH's Harry Brook Becomes First Centurion of the Season With Sublime Knock Against KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Harry Brook lived up to his mega price tag on Friday with a sublime century against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. With an unbeaten 100, Brook became the first centurion of 2023 Indian Premier League. The talented 24-year-old batter smashed the KKR pacers all around the park and completed his maiden IPL century in the final over as SRH posted a mammoth 228/4 in 20 overs.

It was a classy knock from the English batter as his 55-ball knock was laced with 12 fours and three sixes as he ripped apart the KKR bowling attack. He started his innings with a bang by hitting Umesh Yadav for a boundary and he continued attacking the KKR bowlers in the powerplay. The 24-year-old slowed down a bit when the spinners came into the fray but put his foot back on the accelerator at the right time to become the first centurion of the season.

IPL 2023 KKR vs SRH Live Score And Updates

Advertisement

He also became the third SRH batter after David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to slam a century in the Indian Premier League.

SRH signed him for a whopping INR 13.25 crore but he failed to put up a big score in the first three matches of the season but on Friday he was at his best and put SRH on the top against the hosts.

He was dropped by Suyash Sharma on 45 and took full advantage of it by announcing his arrival in the IPL.

Brook also overturned a caught-behind decision off Lockie Ferguson when on 61, as he hammered the Kiwi fiery pacer in the same over five fours, en route to the first century of the season, which came off a single off Umesh Yadav in the final over.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

The 24-year-old batter opened up on his batting plan during the unbeaten 100-run knock against KKR on Friday.

Advertisement

“I’ve had a bit of trouble with spin, but I wanted to use the powerplay to my advantage. So middle overs wanted to rotate strike and let the other boys do the hitting. It is a belter of a pitch, we need to bowl our lengths rightly and take wickets. We still got a job to do. My girlfriend is here but the rest of my family have just left, I’m sure they’ll all be very happy for me," Brook said after scoring his maiden IPL ton.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here