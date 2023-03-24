'SRH Only team in IPL 2023 that Can Play an All-India Bowling Attack': Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra hailed Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling attack ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. Sunrisers have failed to live up to the expectations in the last couple of seasons as a result they sacked Kane Williamson this season and released him ahead of the auction. The Hyderabad based-franchise went all guns blazing in IPL 2023 mini-auction and signed the likes of Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klassen and Adil Rashid.

Chopra talked about the SRH bowling unit and suggested that they are probably the only side that can line up with an all-India bowling attack.

“This team’s bowling - it is an entire star cast. Fast bowlers - plenty of them - Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. In spinners, they have Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Washington Sundar and Adil Rashid," Chopra said on his “AakashVani" show on JioCinema.

“The fast-bowling unit and the overall bowling unit is looking very, very good. Their bowling is their strength because they are probably the only team in the tournament that can play an all-India bowling attack," he added.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the SRH pace attack as tearaway pacer Umran Malik is expected to play a big role this season with the ball. T Natarajan and Kartik Tyagi are the two pacers who will look to impress the national selectors.

“If they want, they can go with Adil Rashid. Otherwise, if you want to go with four fast bowlers and a spinner, the entire fast bowling can be made up of Indian bowlers, which will have T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and Kartik Tyagi. All four are capable of playing in the XI," he added.

Chopra further suggested that Washington Sundar can play as the lone spinner if SRH want, he also talked about the part-time options in the Orange Army.

“You can play three out of the four and then you can play a spinner in the form of Washington Sundar, who also bats, and then Marco Jansen and a little bowling from Aiden Markram. Abhishek Sharma also bowls a little left-arm spin."

