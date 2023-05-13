IPL 2023: SRH to Bat First, Sanvir Singh to Make Debut; LSG Make 2 Changes to Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markam won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya. SRH make a couple of changes to their side, Sanvir Singh made his debut for the Orange Army whereas Fazalhaq Farooqi returned to the playing XI.

On the other hand, Lucknow skipper Krunal also made a couple of changes to his side, Prerak Mankad, and Yudhvir Singh Charak came into the side, replacing Deepak Hooda and Mohsin Khan.

SRH vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt to Bat Against Lucknow Super Giants

Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, and Arpit Guleria featured in the impact subs list for Lucknow, whereas, Sunrisers’ impact players list included the likes of Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Marco Jansen.

Speaking at the toss, Markam said that his side were looking forward to the prospect of playing 4 matches in the space of 8 days.

“We are going to bat first, looks a good wicket. It will be on the dry side. Hopefully, we get a good score and put that scoreboard pressure on them. You have to balance the conditions and what’s working for the team. In day games you can’t see it (pitch) changing too much. We are in an exciting position, hope it brings out the best in us. We have a batting all-rounder (Sanvir Singh), he comes in for us," said Markram.

Krunal meanwhile stated that he hopes that the pitch wouldn’t change too much as he wanted to bat first.

“We would have batted first as well, but I don’t mind (bowling) either. It has been an up and down season for us. You have to play good cricket, that’s what matters. The wicket looks good and it will play the same. We have a couple of changes. Prerak and Yudhvir are in for Hooda and Mohsin," said Pandya.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi