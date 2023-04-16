IPL 2023 Standings: RR go Two Points Clear at Top, Venkatesh Iyer Has Orange Cap And Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Back Purple Cap

A Super Sunday ended with last year’s finalists Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals delivering an IPL 2023 thriller with the winner, again, being decided in the final over. After setting a target of 178, GT new ball bowlers got rid of in-form RR openers early and then Rashid Khan took two in two to put the defending champions in control.

And then Sanju Samson began his magic. A hat-trick of sixes off Rashid was the turning point from where RR continued to inch towards the target. Samson struck a superb 60 off 32 before Shimron Hetmyer belted an unbeaten 56 off 26 to take Royals over the line.

This was after Mumbai Indians produced their second win in a row as they got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede despite Venkatesh Iyer hitting a century - the first from a KKR player since Brendon McCullum’s 158 in 2008. MI chased down 186 in just 17.4 overs thanks to a fifty from Ishan Kishan, a quickfire 43 from stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav and a 13-ball 24 not out from Tim David.

IPL 2023 Points Table

With their second win, MI have climbed up a rung to be placed eight on the points table. KKR though continue to be static at fifth but their net run-rate has taken some beating.

RR started the day as the leaders and they end the day as the leaders but now they have opened up a two-point gap. Four teams were tied on six points each before GT vs RR and were only separated on the table via net run-rate. But with their fourth win, RR have taken their tally to eight points now.

GT remain third on the table with six points.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

KKR batter Iyer scored his maiden IPL century - the second batter after Harry Brook to score a ton this season. He made 104 off 51 and with that, he has taken his runs tally to 234 which helped him dislodge Shikhar Dhawan from the top who is now second with 233 runs.

Shubman Gill has climbed up to the third spot with 228 runs, ahead of David Warner who also has 228 runs to his name.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

Mark Wood had taken the top spot after Saturday taking his tally to 11 wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal took a wicket against GT to draw level with Wood while Rashid Khan took two wickets to improve his tally to 11 wickets as well.

However, Chahal is taken the lead thanks to a better economy rate and he now has the purple cap.

