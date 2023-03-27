The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a week away and all the 10 franchises have started gearing up for the new season. The tournament begins with the clash between reigning champions Gujarat Titans and 4-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad. But ahead of the much-awaited tournament, Australian batter Steve Smith has made an announcement that has left the fans in a state of confusion.

On Monday, Smith shared a video on his official Twitter account, making an announcement that he will be joining an exceptional and passionate team in India ahead of IPL 2023.

“Namaste India. I have got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India," Smith said in a video message posted on his Twitter account.

Smith was last seen in the IPL as a part of the Delhi Capitals franchise in the 2021 season in which he scored 152 runs in eight games. Overall, he has amassed 2485 runs in 103 IPL games at a strike rate of 128.09, including 11 half-centuries and one hundred.

Before representing DC, Smith has been with the Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and now-defunct franchises Rising Pune Supergiant, Pune Warriors India, and Kochi Tuskers Kerala. He also captained Pune to the runners-up finish in IPL 2017. In 103 matches of the IPL, Smith has scored 2485 runs at an average of 34.51 and strike-rate of 128.09, including a century and 11 fifties.

It should be interesting to witness what role Smith will play in IPL 2023, as he has also signed up to play three first-class matches for Sussex in the County Championship season in May, ahead of playing World Test Championship (WTC) final against India as well as the Ashes in England.

Smith recently led the Australia team to a 2-1 ODI series win against India. After going down 1-0 in the series, the Aussies bounced back with back-to-back victories, in Visakhapatnam and Chennai, clinching their second consecutive ODI series on Indian soil.

