IPL 2023: Sunil Chhetri Visits RCB’s Practice Session, Stuns Virat Kohli, Du Plessis With a Diving Catch - WATCH

Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian football team, on Friday (March 31), marked his presence at the Royal Challengers Bangalore training camp at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chettri arrived in the city for some brand endorsement and spent some time with the RCB players on the eve of their IPL 2023 season opener against Mumbai Indians. Chettri interacted with the cricketers while also indulging in a light-intensity training session with them.

IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Score

Advertisement

The franchise shared some glimpses of the special meeting on Twitter, labelling it as a “cross-culture of sports." The caption of the post further read, “Indian football captain and legend Sunil Chhetri dropped by at the Chinnaswamy to watch RCB practice, and spent time with Virat Kohli and the boys."

The footage dropped by RCB underlines the great bonding between Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli. The duo was spotted engaged in some friendly banters. The legendary footballer also enjoyed Kohli’s batting practice in the net. Moreover, Chettri participated in the catching practice of the RCB squad. The 38-year-old, in a part of the video, could be seen taking an acrobatic catch while throwing his body into the air.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Bengaluru is certainly close to the heart of Sunil Chhetri as he serves as the captain of the Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). In the footage, the Indian forward could be heard terming RCB “his city team." Chhetri-led BFC finished the last season of the ISL as the runners-up as they were defeated by ATK Mohun Bagan in the final. After the 120-minute play could not decide the winner, the Kolkata giants cinched the victory via penalty shootout with a score of 4-2.

Advertisement

The Twitter video of Chhetri’s Chinnaswamy visit has garnered significant traction from the internet population. A fan referred to the “Chhetri-Kohli" bond, saying, “One thing that is always respected is how VK and Chetri are a bond beyond anything!! This a story that happens every single time. So glad to see that bonding of Cricket and Football."

Another fan wrote, “Divided by sports united by Bengaluru."

Advertisement

A user titled Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli “the 2 GOATs of their respective games."

A fan termed Chhetri and Kohli’s friendship “the real bromance."

Faf du Plessis-led RCB will begin their hunt for the maiden IPL title with a blockbuster fixture. They will host five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their first fixture of the 2023 season on April 2.

Get the latest Cricket News here