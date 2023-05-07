IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Clinch Thriller as Sandeep Sharma No-ball Costs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday in the Indian Premier League 2023.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first against Aiden Markram’s SRH as the champions of the inaugural edition of the IPL posted a total of 214 runs for the loss of just 2 wickets in 20 overs.

Englishman Jos Buttler opened the innings alongside left-handed Indian sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal and notched up a 54-run partnership for the first wicket.

Jaiswal departed the crease after scoring 35 runs off 18 deliveries as T Natarajan held on to a catch offered up by the 21-year-old batsman off Marco Jansen’s over.

Advertisement

Samson walked in to bat at number 3 and further strengthened the home side’s position in the game with some brilliant shots.

Buttler was in full flow as he registered 10 fours and 4 sixers in his 95-run knock on the day. The Englishman seemed primed for another ton to add to his accolades, but SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a scintillating yorker and followed it up with a successful DRS call to finally get rid of the dangerous batsman, just 5 runs short of the triple-digit mark.

Shimron Hetmyer came in to replace the English batter and remained unbeaten at 7 runs off 5 while Samson brought up his half-ton and finished the innings with a flurry as he scored an unbeaten at 66 off 38 deliveries.

SRH opened the batting with Abhishek Sharma and impact player Anmolpreet Singh, who had come on in place of Natarajan. The opening pair gave the Sunrisrs a good start as they put up a 50 runs stand before Anmolpreet fell prey to RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rahul Tripathi came to the crease to replace Anmolpreet and had a 65-run stand alongside Abhishek, who brought up his half-century. But the partnership for the second wicket was broken by Ravichandran Ashwin who claimed the scalp of Abhishek for 55 runs off 34 deliveries.

Advertisement

Heinrich Klaasen made 26 off 12 balls before being sent back by Chahal. Tripathi’s valiant knock of 47 runs off 29 balls came to an end as Chahal claimed his third scalp of the night and took the wind out of the SRH chase.

Chahal added one more to his wicket tally as he sent Markram back to the stands with a delivery that caught the South African in front of the stumps.

Advertisement

Glenn Phillips came out all guns blazing as he took on the RR bowlers right from his very first delivery and brought the required runs down as he dispatched Kuldeep Yadav for three sixers and a four in consecutive deliveries before he was caught by Hetmyer off the very next ball.

Abdul Samad and Marco Jansen were at the crease to face the last over of the game, which turned out to be dramatic as Sandeep Sharma bowled a no ball in the last ball of the game, to give away a free hit and the team from Hyderabad capitalised on the same as they scored a boundary to win the game.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here