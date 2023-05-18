'Play With Opposition's Mind, Not With Your Own Players..': SRH Slammed for Dropping Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad have endured another difficult campaign this season in IPL 2023 as the Orange Army currently sit in 10th place on the points table. After suffering a 34-run defeat to Gujarat Titans earlier this season, SRH were eliminated from the race to make it into the playoffs.

However, they will be looking to spoil the party for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Aiden Markram’s side host RCB at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thursday, May 18.

The Orange Army have been criticised for their treatment of Umran Malik, one of the factors which haven’t gone in their favour. After a breakthrough tournament last season in IPL, the speedster has not played regularly with former Indian batter Yusuf Pathan slamming SRH for their approach regarding the Indian youngster.

SRH vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Hope to Brighten Playoffs Chances in Hyderabad

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer has only played 7 games in IPL 2023 season so far, having registered 5 scalps.

Pathan was not at all impressed with the SRH management and stated that the franchise have not properly utilised many players and it was one of the reasons for their downfall this season.

“Last year, Umran Malik performed really well, and you all took credit for that. But this year, he needed your support. But did he get that? Was he utilised properly? He is a young bowler, he is India’s future," Pathan told ESPNcricinfo.

“And he has played well for India whenever he turned up in international colours. You haven’t used him properly, and the same can be said for many players in the franchise," added the former SRH all-rounder.

Pathan also pointed out how the Sunrisers’ management juggled with Abhishek Sharma’s batting position despite his promising performances as an opener last season.

“You should know when to back your players. If you talk about Abhishek Sharma… you played him as an opener last year and he did well. But this year, you juggled with his batting positions, and even benched him at one point. You’re supposed to play with opposition’s mind, not with your own players’!" Pathan stated further.