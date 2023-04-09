'I Don't Think Sunrisers Hyderabad Has a Batting Unit That Can Put up a Score of 170-190'

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s wait to register their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) got extended after suffering a 5-wicket defeat at the hands of KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday. Aiden Markram’s decision of batting first at the Ekana Stadium backfired as the ‘Orange Army’ were blown away by the LSG bowlers, especially Krunal Pandya.

The left-arm all-rounder was the pick of the LSG bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 18 in 4 overs. He removed both SRH openers – Anmolpreet Singh and Mayank Agarwal and then cleaned up Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram for a golden duck. Apart from Pandya, veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra (2/23) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/16) made significant contributions to help LSG restrict the Sunrisers to a paltry 121 for 8.

Consecutive failures have put the SRH unit under the scanner. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh made a bold claim about Hyderabad’s batting line-up. Analyzing the LSG vs SRH clash in Lucknow, the former cricketer said the Markram-led side doesn’t have the firepower to score 170.

“I don’t think SRH has a batting unit that can put up a score of 170-190. If Markram doesn’t score, the task becomes more difficult. Tripathi is a skillful player and there is no doubt about it but he hasn’t done anything significant with the bat so far this season. Maybe he might score in the season further," said Harbhajan in his latest YouTube video.

Hyderabad is currently reeling at the bottom of the points table with no wins and a negative net run rate of -2.867. The unit is struggling to tick all the boxes under a new captain and will hope to get back on the winning ways in the next fixture against Punjab Kings at home.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings are having a great time in the IPL 2023. They have won all their matches, against KKR and RR, in the tournament so far and are currently placed fifth on the points table with a positive NRR of 0.333.

