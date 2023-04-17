Trends :RR VS LSG LIVERR VS LSG Dream11Jaipur Pitch ReportDC Equipment StolenVirat Kohli
IPL 2023: Surya Fined Rs 12 Lakh; Rana, Shokeen Also Found Guilty of Breaching Code of Conduct

IPL 2023: Surya Fined Rs 12 Lakh; Rana, Shokeen Also Found Guilty of Breaching Code of Conduct

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 08:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumbai Indians (MI) stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav has been found guilty of breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct. He has been fined INR 12 Lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match no. 22 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday in Mumbai.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Suryakumar Yadav was fined Rs 12 lakh," read the official IPL release.

Suryakumar Yadav stepped into the captain’s shoes for the game against KKR as Rohit Sharma got a stomach bug. However, the regular MI captain chipped in as an impact player substitute during the chase of 186.

Meanwhile, batsman Nitish Rana has also been fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. The Kolkata Knight Riders captain was involved in a verbal spat with MI’s Hrithik Shokeen on his way to the dressing room after losing his wicket to his Delhi teammate.

“Rana admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct," the IPL statement read.

On the other hand, MI bowler Hrithik Shokeen was also fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct for the same incident which involved KKR captain Nitish Rana. Shokeen has admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

It was the first ball of ninth over and Rana went for a big shot but failed to get the desired elevation and was caught by Ramandeep Singh. Rana was taking the long walk back towards the pavilion and said something to which Shokeen gave him a send-off and the KKR got irked with it which started the heated altercation.

Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav and senior spinner Piyush Chawla came in between and tried to calm Rana down who was dismissed for 5.

first published: April 17, 2023, 07:46 IST
