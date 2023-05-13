Suryakumar Yadav's 'Impossible' Six Makes Tom Moody Go 'Seen 10 Million Balls..Never Seen That Before'

Suryakumar Yadav played a destructive 103-run knock in just 49 balls helping Mumbai Indians tame the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. During his blistering knock, SKY, who has earned the nickname of India’s Mr 360, played a sublime cover drive which went for a six towards short third.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody came up with a stellar reaction saying that he’s seen plenty of shots in his life but never something like what Yadav pulled off.

The 32-year-old produced one of his best-ever displays in IPL against Gujarat, that too in a crucial must-win game helping MI jump to third place in the IPL 2023 standings.

While Surya’s inning was filled with some entertaining hits all over the park, there was one particular six which impressed many, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

The shot came against Mohammed Shami, who pitched the delivery wide outside off and Suryakumar sliced it towards short third, and the batter also flicked his wrists to send the ball flying over the ropes.

Watch Suryakumar Yadav’s ‘Impossible’ six:

Amol Mazumdar and Tom Moody were left in complete awe of the shot, the former called the hit ‘impossible’, the Aussie legend was left baffled by Surya’s outrageous hitting.

“That particular ball, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a six hit over third man with a vertical bat. I’ve seen hit with a horizontal bat, a cut shot going over third man. I’ve never seen a six hit with a vertical bat off the middle of the bat, I’ve even seen a thick-edge fly. Never seen it before in my life!" Moody told ESPNcricinfo.

“I’ve seen nearly 10 million balls bowled in my lifetime in all forms of the game, and I’ve never seen that before. It was totally mint. It was in his head, and no one else’s head, that he was capable of doing that," he remarked further.

Mumbai Indians ultimately won the match by 27 runs, the margin could have been much bigger but Rashid Khan smashed 79 runs to take GT much closer to their target but he couldn’t help his side avoid the defeat.